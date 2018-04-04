SANTA FE—
Mary Burns Griffin-Kimble lived life to the fullest in her 88 years on Earth. She was born in the small but vibrant town of Columbus, Mississippi, to Ruth Burns, a school teacher, and Ross Griffin, a rural mail carrier. It was in that pastoral community that she developed her life-long love of homegrown tomatoes. She graduated from Mississippi State University for Women with degrees in Journalism and Social Work. She later earned her master’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Houston Clear Lake. Mary worked at the radio station WLOX in Biloxi when she met Bob Kimble. They married on February 6, 1955 at Tabernacle Methodist Church in Ethelsville, Alabama. Mary and Bob had three children, Ross Kimble and twins, Frances and Janice Kimble.
The Kimble family lived in Santa Fe, Texas, where Mary taught second grade at several schools: Our Lady of Lourdes, Collins-Evans and Santa Fe Elementary. She volunteered as a Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, little league team mom, and more. After the children grew up Mary enjoyed traveling with friends. One of her favorite cities in the entire world was Venice, Italy.
In retirement, Mary enjoyed being a grandmother to Rachel Kimble and Caleb Kimble, children of Ross Kimble and Carolyn Miller Kimble, and Brynne Schwartz, daughter of Janice Kimble Schwartz and Kenneth Schwartz. It was in this time period that Mary Kimble dedicated over 15 years of volunteer service to HIS Ministries.
Mary never met a dog she didn’t like. If you’d like to make a donation on her behalf, she’d love it if you sent it to the SPCA or an animal shelter of your choice.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Kimble of Santa Fe, her son Ross Kimble of Pearland, Texas, her daughter Janice Kimble Schwartz of Houston, Texas, and her three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Frances Kimble.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Aldersgate Methodist Church where Mary enjoyed attending for over 50 years, with Reverend Yohan Baek officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
