GALVESTON—Ruby Mitchell, 86, received her reward of eternal rest on Saturday, March, 17, 2018, at her residence.
Ruby was born to Horace and Lena Charles on August 29, 1931. She graduated from Central High School in 1948. She began a 30 year career in retail at Eibands, Three Sisters, and New York Dress Shop. She was an active member of the Live Oak Church for over 50 years. She also was as an active member of El Kaif #115, Daughters of the Imperial Ct., Court of Calanthe Unity Court #61, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Alpa Tau Zeta, Amicae.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman, daughter, Yvonne, parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
She is survived by four generations: her daughter Pearlette, grandson, Dread III, granddaughter, Runesha, 5 great grandchildren, Dread IV, Shaylin, Nicholas, Shakinah, and Tyreanna; and 6 great great grandchildren. Also, cherishing her memory is a sister, devoted nieces, Thelma Ivory and Mary Nell; devoted nephew, Harold Charles, church members, classmates, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 24, 2108, at Live Oak Baptist Church with Pastor V. L. Baines officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, March 26th at the Houston National Cemetery.
