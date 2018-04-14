The family of Lauressa Mae Wrenn Joe invites you to join them in celebrating her life on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 11:00 AM at the historic Avenue L Baptist Church, Rev E R Johnson pastor and Pastors Manuel and Shiryln Thomas officiating. The family also invites you to join them on Monday evening April 16th for a memorial celebration from 6-8PM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Lauressa was born June 28, 1944, to the late Hezekiah “H.K.”, Sr. and Lillie Mae Tatum Wrenn. She attended Galveston schools and graduated with the Central High class of 1962. She began her career as a dispatcher with the Galveston Police Department and later became a deputy at Galveston Sheriff Department, and was promoted to sergeant, making history as the first black female Sergeant for the Sheriff Department and commencing her career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, retiring as a lieutenant.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Joe, Jr.; a sister and a brother.
She leaves precious memories with her children, Velicia Burns (Clifford, Sr.), Freelander Little, Jamellah Freeman (Derrick) and James Joe III (Dorlana); nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; siblings, Harold Jones (Gloria), Beverly Chhetri, Isaac Wrenn III (Katherine), Kenneth Austin (Sherry) and Gregory Austin; cousin, Comelio Wrenn; aunt, Ruth Woodard; numerous sisters and brothers in love; devoted nephew, Michael Perkins, Jr.; godson, D'Marcus Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and multitude of loving friends, you know who you are!
Please read her complete life story on her webpage at www.fieldsjohnson.com
