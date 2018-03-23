TEXAS CITY—Charles “Chuck” Thompson, age 81, passed away Monday, March 19, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. Chuck was born in Buffalo, New York on November 20, 1936. He graduated from Hamburg High School in New York in 1956. After high school he enlisted into the U.S. Navy until 1960. Chuck had the opportunity to travel half way around the world while in the Navy as a Yeoman(Secretary) to the Captain. His ship DO563 USS Ross ended up at Todd Shipyards in Galveston for repairs. Then he ended his tour of duty on the USS Ottsetter DER 244, in Orange, Texas.
After his honorable discharge he came back to Galveston and started working for Cotton Concentration Co., from 1960-1968. After they closed he worked briefly at Moody Compress on Pelican Island. December 1981 through 1997 he worked at Amoco Oil in Texas City, where he retired. After a brief retirement he started his own cleaning business.
In Chuck’s spare time he helped at Our Daily Bread in Galveston, The Red Cross in Texas City and The Women’s Crisis Center in Texas City. “Many of us enjoyed working there on our own time. We received more than we gave. People helping people(God’s Love).”
In May 2002 Chuck went to work at Randalls Food store on 61st Street. He retired from Randalls in June 2006. After a brief period, he started his cleaning and handyman services again. He worked for many fine people.(Many thanks).
Chuck is survived by his ex-wife Armalynn Ann Thompson of Texas City; his 2 sons Charles Henry Thompson and wife Angela of Texas City and Todd August Thompson; grandson Kristopher Charles Thompson and great-grandson Kagan Duke Thompson; Amy Gurnea Davenport and husband Bo of Texas City; granddaughter Conjetta Sierra of Texas City; and relatives up north, too numerous to mention.
The family would like to say many, many thanks to one special employer and friend: Capt. Joe Kent and wife Polly of Galveston. He could not have made it without them. God Bless. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Doctor Swayam Prakash and Nurse Suzanne at Beeler Manski Clinic in Texas City, and the Staff at both Regal Estates and The Rio for their kindness and compassionate care.
Per his wishes, Chuck will be cremated. For those who wish to send online condolences, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
