Rocky Ray Battistoni, 63, of Dickinson, TX, passed away April 29, 2018, in League City.
Rocky was born July 5, 1954, to Mickey Charles and Ruth Battistoni in Galveston County.
Rocky was a long-time resident of Dickinson and worked as a Marketing Rep for Sam’s Club in La Marque for 28 years.
Rocky was preceded in death by his parents.
Rocky leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 37 years Connie Jaye Battistoni; sons John David Battistoni and Andrew Charles Battistoni and wife Ashley; sister Sandra Kaye Battistoni; and brother Ricky Charles Battistoni, Jr., and wife Linda.
A memorial service in his honor will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX with a reception to follow at the Battistoni family home.
