Kenneth Wayne Schultz passed away on Sunday morning, March 18, 2018. He was BOI on October 18, 1956, to Leo B. Schultz, Jr. and Doris Schultz. Ken went to Galveston schools and graduated from Ball High. After graduation, he worked for Galveston County Parks & Beaches as a heavy equipment operator. Ken was an avid outdoorsman. If it was outside, he was there. He could often be found fishing, hunting, or even camping. The outdoors was something he especially enjoyed sharing with his sons and grandkids. Ken loved Galveston and after fulfilling his dream as a 20-year East Texas land owner, he was able to return home and live out his days in Galveston. Ken was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Galveston where he was baptized as a kid and very active member until his last day on earth.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Michael Wayne Schultz and wife Crystal, David Aaron Schultz and wife Christi, and Stephen Schultz; grandchildren Bailey, Cage, Chelsi, and Christian Schultz; brother, Cornell Schultz; sisters, Marylynn Howard, Bonnie New, Connie Zile, and Robin Fundling; and stepmom, Doris; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Susie Q; and countless other friends. Whether you knew him as Ken, Kenny, Bubby, Cowboy, Dad or Papa, you were always entertained by his smile and smooth-talking stories and charisma. He never met a stranger and could have a conversation with anyone he met.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and others who have provided care for him.
The memorial service will be held on Monday, March 26, with visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 am and a service at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the church or your favorite charity.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ken’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.