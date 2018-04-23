Rudolph “Super Star Rock N Roll Butch” Lozano

ROMAYOR, TX—Rudolph “Super Star Rock N Roll Butch” Lozano, age 81, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Jeanne Engels Hall

GALVESTON—Jeanne Engels Hall, age 81, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at The Cottages at Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

