SANTA FE—Mr. Kyle McLeod passed from this life Friday morning, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born February 20, 2003 in Chico, California, Kyle had been a resident of Santa Fe since 2011. As a freshman at Santa Fe High School, Kyle loved studying Biology and History. He was a bright student and a great athlete who enjoyed a good tennis match against his sister. Kyle was also a huge movie buff and especially liked watching musicals, but his favorite pastime was playing on his PlayStation. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson and friend. His sweet and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kevin McLeod and Donald Zumwalt.
Survivors include his parents, Mark and Gail (Zumwalt) McLeod; sister, Danika McLeod; grandmother and step-grandfather, Elizabeth and Doug Tenbrook; grandmother, LaFerne Sousa; aunts, Kimberly McLeod, Kimberly Bassett and husband, Brian; uncles, Daniel Zumwalt and wife, Lydia, Chad Olson, Dustin Olson; cousins, Nathan Zumwalt, Noah Zumwalt, Benjamin Zumwalt, Sara Wiles, Dustin Olson, Jr., Trevor Olson, Mason Olson, Jaden Olson; furr friends, Max and Piper.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
A private cremation will be conducted under the care of Hayes Funeral Home.
