Donald Lee Berringer Sr. was born June 3, 1932 in Wilkinsburg, PA and passed away April 17, 2018 in Texas City, TX. Mr. Berringer was a longtime resident of the Bacliff-Bayview Area, he was raised in the Baptist faith and retired from Carbide. Mr. Berringer served his country as a Staff SGT. In the U.S. Airforce between 1952-1956 and fought in the Korean War. Donald was a member of the Masons Lodge No. 1324 in Dickinson
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joann Berringer; parents, Orville and Anna Berringer; brother, Orville “Budd” Berringer.
Donald leaves behind his daughters: Donna Lynn Mitchell, husband Ronald Paul and Susan Kaye Berringer; son, Donald Lee Berringer, Jr., wife Aurdria; grandchildren: Tonia Shell, Brandie Brandli, Chelsey Mitchell, Ashley Music, Colby Bartholmey, Kinsey Bartholmey, Shelbee Berringer, Bailee Berringer and Kasey Thompson; 13 great grandchildren; sisters: Linda McCrea, husband Bill and Donna Jean Gross; sister-in-law, Lynn Berringer.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX with a service to follow at 3 p.m. A private family interment will take place at Forest Park East Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.