Funeral services for Alice Walker will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson. Burial will follow at Forest Park East in Webster.
A Requiem Mass for Father Daniel Cooper will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 4100 Hwy. 3, Dickinson. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.