TEXAS CITY- Mary Lee Smith, 86, received her call into eternal rest on Monday, June 4, 2018, at Mainland Medical l Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
TEXAS CITY- Mary Robinson, 96, received her call into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
TEXAS CITY—Joshua Romero, 34, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. (409) 933-4300
HOUSTON—David Towns, 86, of Houston, Texas passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. (409) 933-4300
GALVESTON—Alice Agnes Maffei, 92, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2018, in Webster, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
