Glenita Rosanne Segura passed away May 20th, 2018 at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was born in Dimmitt, TX to Glen and Sandra Smith on June 20th, 1968. Glenita was the first born of three children and grew up in the Texas panhandle. In 1987, she graduated from Kress High School as valedictorian, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.
Glenita married Ricardo (Rick) Segura on February 14th, 1989 in Galveston, TX, where they spent 30 years together and raised their two sons. Her family was her life, and seeing her sons accomplish their goals was her greatest joy. Her proudest moments were watching Stephen graduate from Princeton University (2011), and Scott from The University of Texas at Dallas (2018).
She was very athletic during her school years, competing in basketball and track. Her love of sports continued throughout her lifetime, exemplified by her joy of watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and participating in CrossFit. Glenita was an avid reader, and a very active parent within both the Boy Scouts of America and Ball High School band.
In her professional life, Glenita was the Director of Grants and Contracts Accounting at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she worked for over 23 years.
Glenita is survived by her husband Ricardo (Rick) of Galveston, TX; two sons, Stephen and Scott; mother, Sandra H. Smith of Tulia, TX; two brothers, Tim and Michael of Tulia, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A special, loving thanks to all who helped Glenita during her struggle.
A memorial service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Galveston, TX on Tuesday May 29th, 2018 at 10:00AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
