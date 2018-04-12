Gage
A celebration of life services for Liam Gage will be held today at 10 a.m. at Moody Gardens Hotel in the Floral Ballroom A, 7 Hope Blvd., Galveston. Fellowship will follow at the Bayou Vista Municipal Building (above City Hall) 2929 Hwy 6, Bayou Vista.
Mullins
Graveside services for Betty Mullins will be held today at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Davis-Morris Funeral Home.
Cordova
Funeral services for Margarita Cordova will be held today at 1 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 West Military Dr., San Antonio. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Colvin
A Mass of Christian burial for Maria Colvin will be held today at 1 p.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson.
