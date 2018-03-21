Owen Lee Groves, 87, of Texas City, Texas passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at Mainland Center Hospital surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Steve Mistretta will be officiating.
Owen Groves was born August 21, 1930 in Murphy, Texas. He was an Electrician out of local IBEW 527 for over forty years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, W.E. Groves Sr. and Willie Dee; brothers, W.E. Groves Jr. and J.D. Groves; sisters, Jean Rector and Lorraine Chenault and baby girl Clark.
Survivors include wife of 64 years, Dorothy Groves; daughters, Debbie Thompson (Danny), Linda Clark (James), Kim McDonald (Reagan); sons, Mike Groves and David Groves; grandkids, Mandy Thompson, Kelli Mistretta, Gerald Clark, Derek Clark, Kassi McWhirter, Ashley Groves, Taylor Groves, Evan Groves, Zachary McDonald, Jacob McDonald and Nicholas McDonald; great grandchildren, Nathan McWhirter, Sterling Mistretta, Asher Mistretta and Mia Guillen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Gerald Clark, Derek Clark, Evan Groves, Zachary McDonald, Jacob McDonald and Nicholas McDonald. Honorary Pallbearers, Larry Groves, Wayne Rector, Daryl Stewart and Randy Johnson.
