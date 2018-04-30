Charles Roy Coward, Jr., 76, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Barbara Elaine Long-Craig, 70, of Texas City, Texas passed away Friday, April 27, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
TEXAS CITY—Clara Mae Earls, 74 of Texas City died on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Mainland Funeral Home.
Peggy Joanne O’Neal, 83, of Dickinson passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
