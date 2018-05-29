Roberta “Bert” E. Robbins, 74, of Dickinson, passed away Friday May 18, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. After a well-fought battle with cancer, she has earned her eternal rest.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday June 1, 2018 at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th Street North, Texas City, TX, 77590. Visitation will be at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday June 1, 2018 also at Memorial Lutheran Church.
Bert was born on December 2, 1943 in Poteet, Texas. She was a church organist from the age of 13 years. Music was her passion and her gift to all those around her. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music at UTSA, as well as a bachelor’s degree in restaurant management. She was a small business owner providing delivery service in the Houston and Galveston area. Many who were close to her were fortunate to receive gifts from her crochet, cross-stitch and needlepoint talents. She was known to many as “Mamma Bert.”
Bert was preceded in death by her mother, Lela Mae Johnson; father, Arthur C. Johnson, Sr.; brother, Arthur C. Johnson, Jr.; sister, Joanne Bailey; husband, Harold E. Rogers; husband, David B. Connery; son, David M. Dacbert, Jr.; granddaughter, Emma Elizabeth Gogle; and former husband, D. Maurice Dacbert, Sr.
She is survived by daughter, Dorris M. Wyatt with husband Raymond Michael Wyatt; daughter, Debbie Barrera with husband Steve Thomas Barrera; and daughter, Marian E. Gogle with husband Daniel Ron Gogle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Deanna Bleacher with husband Paul Dewayne D. Davis with Michelle; Christian, Trinity and Jackson Barrera; Steven Vaughan; Kaden and Evelyn Gogle; great grandchildren Kian and Mia Bleacher.
In lieu of flowers, Bert wished for donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association in honor of her son David.
