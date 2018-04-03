Christie Jane Bowman

Christie Jane Bowman, 68, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Ruth Laverne Cox

Ruth Laverne Cox, 78, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Henry Homrighaus, Jr.

Henry Homrighaus, Jr., 75, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Joy Ella Mosley

Joy Ella Mosley, 67, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300

Michael Eugene Singleton

GALVESTON—Michael Eugene Singleton, 60, departed this life on Sunday April 1, 2018, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

Willie Thibodeaux

TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Willie Thibodeaux, 89, received her call into eternal rest on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Memorial Hermann of Houston. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470

