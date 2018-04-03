Christie Jane Bowman
Christie Jane Bowman, 68, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Ruth Laverne Cox
Ruth Laverne Cox, 78, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Henry Homrighaus, Jr.
Henry Homrighaus, Jr., 75, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Joy Ella Mosley
Joy Ella Mosley, 67, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Michael Eugene Singleton
GALVESTON—Michael Eugene Singleton, 60, departed this life on Sunday April 1, 2018, at Gulf Health Care Center in Galveston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Willie Thibodeaux
TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Willie Thibodeaux, 89, received her call into eternal rest on Monday, April 2, 2018, at Memorial Hermann of Houston. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
