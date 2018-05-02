GALVESTON—Friday, April 27, 2018, Julia Ann Dobelmann, 50, returned to her heavenly home following a sudden illness at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 4, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with a rosary to recited at 2:15 p.m. under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Julia was born March 9, 1968 in Wayne Michigan. The second daughter of four children born to Ruben and Alice Garza, she was raised on Galveston Island from the age of 6. She attended elementary school at St. Patrick’s School and went on to graduate from O’Connell High School in 1986. In her teens Julia met the love of her life Daniel and together they made a life in Houston where they built a successful business and had two children. Julia was a devoted wife and mother who spent many years volunteering at various school and athletic related committees, organizations and events. Julia and Daniel routinely provided generous donations through their business.
In recent years the family has enjoyed many travels and being heavily involved in youth baseball and school sports. She was also a faithful Catholic who attended mass regularly. Her sudden departure has left countless family and friends stunned and deeply saddened. She will be greatly missed by all those she impacted with her vibrant and radiant character.
Julia will forever live in the hearts of those she left behind, husband Daniel, daughter Taylor and son Daniel, father Ruben Garza, sisters Patti Muniz and children Alec and daughter Madison and Paul, Norma Contella and husband Kelly and children Jake, Richard and Kelly and brother Ruben Garza and wife Susan and children Ashley and Lilly as well as many other loving family members and numerous friends.
She is preceded in death by mother Alice Garza, grandparents Gabriel and Julia Soto and grandparents Julius and Minerva Galvan as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins who received her in a heavenly reunion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.