GALVESTON—Dixie Lea Wallace, 86, of Galveston, passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Houston Hospice. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
TEXAS CITY—Marilyn Ishmael, of Texas City, Texas. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
HOUSTON—Mrs. Emily Florine (Ring) Bonnette, 78, passed from this life Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Webster. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
GALVESTON—Bernardo Jaramillo, 46, of Galveston died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Geneva Gaitan Hernandez passed from this life Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
