On Saturday, May 12, 2018, the Green and Washington Family invite you to come and celebrate with them the life of their beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Mrs. Octavia L. Green.
Celebration Services will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave G in Dickinson with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 14th at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Precious memories of her fruitful life will forever live in the hearts of her beloved family, sons, Treen Green, Jr. and Anthony (Tanya) Green; sisters, Joyce Hobbs, Marie Jamison and Nelva Washington; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, family members and friends.
