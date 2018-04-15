George Samuel Whitted, Jr. age 84 formerly of Alvin, Texas passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at his residence. George was born on June 1, 1933 in Georgetown, Texas and was a resident of League City for 4 years. He worked for many years and retired from the Texas Refineries. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ethel Whitted, sisters, Dorothy Whigham, Irene Leach.
George is survived by his wife, Fay Whitted, daughters, Vicki Wilson and husband Daryl, Rhonda Medley and husband Carl, son, Rex Whitted and wife Vicky, 5 grandchildren, Amy and husband Frank, Steven and wife Adria, Heath, Brandi and husband Billy, Amber and husband James, 16 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home, Alvin, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 16, 2018 at Manvel Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.