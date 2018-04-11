Ms. Quenta Gail Littles, 53, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
Ms. Littles was born May 5, 1964 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at McBride Funeral Home in Texas City on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Sydney Pennie will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock.
