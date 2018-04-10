Harold Morales, 86, of Texas City, TX, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018 following a short illness.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 12, 2018 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Hitchcock, Texas. A Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Morales and Cecile Theriot Morales and his brother, Roy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis Morales; daughter Karen, daughter Cheryl Lasneske and husband Pete; son Mike and wife Cristan, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Harold retired from Marathon Oil as an inspector and firefighter, after which he found his passion for sailing on the Texas City Dike.
Pallbearers are Don Powell, Alex Gant, Michael Gant, Roy Morales, Ronnie Morales, and Robert Morales.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church in Hitchcock, TX.
