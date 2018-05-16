Susan “Suzy” Lee (Bibles) Herod, 61, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 at her home in San Leon, Texas. She was born September 4, 1956, in Burnet, Texas to Chester and Lois (Phelps) Bibles.
Suzy loved spending time with her daughter, gambling, fishing and sharing a Miller Lite with family & friends on her porch.
She is preceded in death by her son Nito Guajardo and her parents, Chester and Lois Bibles.
Suzy is survived by her husband of 32 years, David B. Herod, her daughter Lois Rene and husband Randy Noble of the Woodlands, Texas; stepsons, David, Ricky and Chris Herod of Santa Fe, Texas: her sisters Judy Mull, of Burnet, Texas; Molly and husband Tim Edwards of Santa Fe, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591 followed by a gathering at the American Legion Post #291, 1402 FM 512, San Leon, Texas 77539
