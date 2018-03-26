TEXAS CITY—Arnell Daniels, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Ashton Parke Care Center, Texas City, TX.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry B. Lee, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
See full obit and sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
