William P. Kelly Jr., 84, passed away on May 4, 2018 in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 29, 1934 in Galveston, Texas to Clara and William Kelly Sr.
William is survived by: his daughters, Carrie and husband Robert Mullins, Ann and husband George Gillespie; son, Chris and wife Kathleen Kelly, grandchildren, Kelly and husband Mark Wright, Erin Mullins and fiancee Brian Webber, Bryan Kelly, Lindsey and husband Stephen Cole and Sarah Gillespie; great grandchildren, Presley, Wade and Waylon Wright and numerous family members and friends.
William is preceded in death by his loving wife Constance Kelly of 55 years, and sister, Patsy Worrell.
He worked as a distribution specialist for Union Carbide Corporation for 41 years. He had a passion for reading, model building, and restoring antiques and loved to travel and spend time with family.
A rosary/visitation will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 Medical Center Blvd., Webster, TX 77598. Graveside services will be at 10:30 am at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Gulf Fwy. Dickinson, TX. 77539. At 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in William Kelly’s memory may do so to Bright Focus Foundation for Alzheimer’s Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
