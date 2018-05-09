GALVESTON—Mildred June LaFleur, age 86, of Galveston died Tuesday May 8, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Memorial services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Born January 30, 1932 in Bell City, Louisiana to Ernest Stine and Lela Newton, Mildred was a waitress in Galveston for many years. She was a devoted mother who in her retirement years enjoyed crocheting and working cross word puzzles. She was known in Galveston as “everyone’s mom”, she never met a stranger or an enemy. She loved to joke and make people happy. She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives were made better by knowing her.
Preceded in death by her parents and a grandchild, Andrew Nathan Duke. Survivors include her daughters, Jeanne L. Renehan Duke and husband Robert Duke of West Columbia, Texas, Terri Lea Stout and husband Lloyd Stout of Zion, Illinois and Randi Sue Buey and husband Jay Guald of Lakeland, Florida; sons, Bruce Gordon and wife Renehan of Bakersfield, California and Robert A. Moore of Galveston; sisters, Lois Deroeun of Alvin and Doris Nidiffer of Santa Fe; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
