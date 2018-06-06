Otis Glenn Davis, 93, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 8, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Otis was born August 6, 1924 in DeQueen, Arkansas. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church of Texas City and was an avid sports fan. Otis proudly served in the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by first wife, Martha and his daughter, Patsy Davis.
Survivors include loving wife, Gloria Vancleave Davis; sons, Joel Davis and wife Cheryl; step daughters, Betty Pickett and husband Ray, Phyllis Higgs and husband Don; grandsons, Brandon and Spencer Davis and numerous other relatives and friends.
