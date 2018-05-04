Clemy Thomas Clements, III, of League City, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in League City at the age of 85.
He was born on April 10, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to Clemy and Jesse Clements. Tom Clements was a practicing architect for 45 years. He was a partner at Reed and Clements in Texas City and then joined Bay Architects in Webster. He loved trips to the hill country and catching up with the family. Those that worked with him over the years were like family as well. He believed in education in his work, community and family.
He is survived by his loving wife Frances, daughter Brooke Wyrick and husband Mike, sons Ross Clements and wife Mary, Rod Clements, Blake Clements and wife Lisa, brothers JM Clements and wife Mary, George Clements, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many loving family and friends.
The Family will receive friends on Friday, May 4, 2018 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 East Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Texas 77598.
A Funeral Ceremony will follow on Saturday at 2 o’clock at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster. Burial will take place at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
