Elizabeth Perthuis Beaulieu
Elizabeth Perthuis Beaulieu, 96, of Galveston, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018, at The Cottages of Clear Lake in League City. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Dorothy Frances Dare
Dorothy Frances Dare, 89, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at The Meridian in Galveston. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Laura Lane
GALVESTON—Laura Lane age 75 of Galveston died Thursday April 5, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Nonette O’Donnell
GALVESTON—Nonette O’Donnell age 68 of Galveston died Wednesday April 4, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Mary Mclawchin Parsley
HAMSHIRE—Mary Mclawchin Parsley, age 101, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
