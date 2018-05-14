Marie Theodora Boussion, 96, formerly of Galveston, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Brookdale Willowbrook in Houston, TX. She was born August 20, 1921, in Galveston, and graduated from Ursuline Academy.
Marie worked as a clerk/typist for the Santa Fe Railroad until 1956. She then worked as a personal secretary to Chuck DeVoy with the Galveston Wharves until her retirement in 1984. Marie moved to Houston in 1985, where she was a member of the 50+ Club at St. Matthews the Evangelist Catholic Church and a member of the Keenagers at Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Marie was a loving, caring person who will be missed by all who knew her. We will miss her beautiful spirit and smile and hearing her say, “Gee MaGolly.” She was our precious Aunt.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore John Boussion and Gladys Agnes Bolton Boussion; and sister, Gladys Worrel and her husband, Edward.
She is survived by her niece, Barbara Young, of Spring, TX; and nephew, Edward J. Worrel of Granbury, TX; and numerous great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston.
The family would like to thank Brookdale Hospice for their incredible care in her last weeks.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Marie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
