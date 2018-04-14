GALVESTON—Alberto Lujan, age 88, of Texas City died Wednesday April 11, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster.
Funeral Mass is 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Father Orrin Halepeska officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston. The family will receive vistors at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. www.CarnesBrothers.com
