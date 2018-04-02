Howard Joseph Picard
HITCHCOCK—Howard Joseph Picard, 85, of Hitchcock, TX passed away at Mainland Medical Center on Monday, March 26, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Henry Homrighaus, Jr.
GALVESTON—Henry Homrighaus, Jr., 75, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Eustolia “Tola” Garza
TEXAS CITY—Eustolia “Tola” Garza, 87, of Texas City, Texas passed away Monday, April 2, 2018. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Ercilia Kalsnes
GALVESTON—Ercilia Kalsnes, age 97, of Galveston died Monday April 2, 2018 at Concord Home in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Edwina Kapiolani Yoak
GALVESTON—Edwina Kapiolani Yoak, age 62, of Galveston died Friday March 30, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
