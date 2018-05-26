Henry Winfield Atherton was born in Galveston, Texas on October 5, 1935. On May 17, 2018, at the age of 82, following surgery his heart stopped and he stepped into his home in Heaven to see his Lord face to face and receive his true inheritance.
As a BOI (Born on the Island) he graduated from Ball High School then attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee and the University of Texas where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Cornelius Bowden Atherton, his father Henry Winfield Atherton and his identical twin brother, Marion Bowden Atherton.
He is survived by Carrie and Charles Denson, his daughter and son-in-law in Dallas: Baylis and Jo Atherton his son and daughter-in-law in Austin and his son, Hank Atherton in Colorado.
His much-loved grandchildren, Forrest and Avery Denson in many ways have enriched and completed his recollections of the Blessed Life he had experienced.
Winfield’s own summations are spoken only as an authentic exhorter could:
“I’ve had my ups and downs but overall I’ve had a blessed life. I really have.”
His services will be held on Friday, June 1 at 11:00 am at Gateway Church Dallas located at 12123 Hillcrest Rd. Dallas, TX 75230.
