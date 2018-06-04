Lemire
Funeral service for Fred Lemire, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Spring. Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston under the direction of Brookside Funeral Home.
Zavala
Funeral service for Martin Zavala, Sr. will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of J. Levy Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Akers
Memorial service for Anne Akers will be held today at 2 p.m. at Texas City's Memorial Lutheran Church under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Galvan
Graveside service for Mary Galvan will be held today at 10 a.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
