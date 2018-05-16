Terri Ann Hallett Ondrias, 53, of Texas City passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018. She was born on June 6, 1964 in Galveston to Oscar and Lavon Hallett.
Terri is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Robert George Ondrias, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Robert George Ondrias, III; her in-laws, Frances and Robert Ondrias, Sr., her brother and sister-in-law Perry and Barbara Hallett, sister-in-law Shari Gardiner and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the Memorial Service starting at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug McBrayer officiating.
