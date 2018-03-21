WASHINGTON—Marjorie D. Kyle, age 99, of Washington, died Monday, March 19, 2018, at the United Presbyterian Home in Washington.
Marjorie was born February 10, 1919, in West Chester, to Clarence and Lorena (Carris) Lynn. She graduated from West Chester High School and received her B.A. from Parsons College. On June 2, 1940, she married Darl C. Kyle in Washington, D.C. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids and Galveston, Texas before moving back to Cedar Rapids in 1980. They then moved to the United Presbyterian Home in Washington in 2001. Marjorie enjoyed caring for her family, her pets and spending time with her close friends.
Survivors include two children: Darla “Kyle” Thacker of Greensboro, North Carolina and Scott and wife Melody of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren: Catherine Thacker of Sophia, North Carolina, Berkeley Claxton of Austin, Texas and Morgan Smith of Austin, Texas; two great grandchildren: Kennedy and Piper Claxton of Austin, Texas; a sister: Roberta (Robert) Lenninger of Washington; and special nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: D.C. in 2008 and sister: Mildred Statler.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. Burial will be at Keota Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established for the American Heart Association.
Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Marjorie and her family.
Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.