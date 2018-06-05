Nancy “Nana” A. Gast, 58, of Dickinson, passed away June 3rd, 2018 at her home with her children. After a well fought & courageous battle with cancer, she has earned her eternal rest.
Nancy was born on October 26, 1959 in Texas City, Texas to John & Alice Ovesny. Nancy was a life-long resident of Dickinson, TX where she met and married her high school sweetheart and started a life together that lasted 30 years until her husband’s death in 2014.
Nancy was a devote mother, wife, grandmother & friend, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a caring person who touched the lives of everyone she met and was the foundation of her family.
She is preceded in death by mother, Alice Ovesny and husband, Robert Paul Gast.
Nancy is survived by sons, Sean, Stephen and Shane Gast; daughter, Shelby Gast; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Gast; grandsons, Brenden & Brayden Gast; father, John Paul Ovesny Sr; sisters, Christine Ovesny, Cathy Hart, Carol Williams & Francis Gossett; brothers, John Paul Jr. and Edward Ovesny and countless nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, June 8, 2018 from 6-7 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Memorial Service at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway, 77591.
Nancy was loved by all and her absence in this life will be felt by all who knew her.
