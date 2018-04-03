Howard Joseph Picard, 85, passed away from a heart attack during the early morning hours of March 26, 2018. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on December 5, 1932 to Felix Picard and Lona Reaux Picard, Howard left high school to join the U.S. Navy in 1950 just in time to serve with his older brother, John Preston (J.P.) Picard, aboard the USS Grainger, a ship carrying ammunition for the amphibious landings at Inchon Harbor in Korea. He also completed the Navy’s diving school and served on the USS Kermit Roosevelt.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy, Howard continued his career in public service as a firefighter with the City of Galveston Fire Department from 1961 until 1965. He later joined the City of Galveston Police Department in 1967, where he was a police officer for 25 years until his retirement in 1992. Although he served in almost every division within the police department, Captain Picard was best known for his work with the Vice and Narcotics Unit, which he led for approximately 8 years. Much of this time involved joint undercover investigations with local agents from the FBI and DEA. He enjoyed sharing stories from his undercover days, and the friendships he formed lasted the rest of his life. It was not uncommon for Howard to be greeted anywhere he went in Galveston County, even by those he arrested.
While a rookie patrol officer on the night shift, Howard also worked at Sea-Arama Marineworld in Galveston where he trained and performed in shows with dolphins, killer whales, and sea lions. During his time with Sea-Arama, Howard developed an alligator wrestling show, which ended abruptly one day when a large alligator finally prevailed during a show by biting Howard’s right hand. Howard was able to recover his hand (mostly intact) from the alligator’s teeth and sought medical care at UTMB Galveston where a medical student on a surgical rotation, Lee Evangeline Emory, sewed the stiches. Howard’s work in entertainment resurfaced briefly when he starred in the 1974 film “Together Brothers”—a cult classic shot in Galveston (soundtrack by Barry White) that earned Howard an IMDb credit.
Howard is survived by his children, Jackie Picard and Trey Picard, Trey’s wife, Nissa Beliveaux Picard, and grandson, James Picard. He is also survived by his brother, J.P. Picard and his wife Lois. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 47 years, Lee Evangeline Picard (professionally known as Dr. Lee Emory), and his first wife, Peggy Louise Picard. Also preceding Howard in death are his brother, Lodias Picard, and his sisters, Ethel Picard Motika and Jean Picard Coldiron. He leaves behind a loving extended family, countless friends, and a grateful community.
Howard’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Howard’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
