Jordan Roshawn ”J Roc” Holmes decided to take his heavenly place with “Maw-Maw” on Monday, April 16, 2018. He was the first born of Latonia Stewart and Anthony Holmes, Sr.
Jordan was born on May 18, 1991 in Galveston, Texas and a member of Galilee Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Benjamin Hunter. Jordan participated in many community service organizations, Youth NAACP and Youth Democrats. He attended elementary school in La Marque and later transferred to Hitchcock for Junior High and High School where he was in the top 10% of his class. While attending high school, he was a member of National Honor Society, Black Heritage Program, Collegiate and Dual Credit. He participated in a variety of sports from pee-wee league to high school football. After high school, Jordan was accepted to Texas State University where he majored in Psychology and minored in Criminal Justice and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts at Texas State. Jordan was a very active member in many organizations while attending Texas State such as the Student Foundation, Black Student Association, Ebony Players, NAACP, African-American Leadership Conference and The Bobcat Crew. Jordan started his career working for Hitchcock ISD, then landed a successful career at Lamar University as a Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Academic Advisor.
Jordan leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; stepfather, Anthony Duhon; grandfather, David Stewart, Sr.; siblings, Da’Nacious Holmes, Kiara Jones, Adrian Hurst, Ryan Hodges, Anthony Holmes, Jr., Jocquez Holmes, Dionna Holmes, Shan’tia Smith, Kesean Holmes and Grace Holmes; precious niece, Skyllar Webb; uncles, David Stewart (Denetrice) and Robert Holmes (LaDeta) and a host of many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jordan is preceded in death by grandparents, Faye Stewart and Robert and Estelle Holmes; great-grandparents, David and Bobbie Stewart, Thomas and Pearl Oliver and Ruby Craft and great-uncles, Thomas Oliver, Jr. and Ruben Harris.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service to celebrate his life at 1:00 p.m. Both events will be held at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City, TX 77591. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.