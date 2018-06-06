Mrs. Peaches Griffith Charles, 72, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Mrs. Charles was born on July 17, 1945 in Bayou Chicot, Louisiana.
Funeral services will be held at Willing Workers Baptist Church in Texas City on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor James C. Carrington, Jr. will officiate the service and burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
