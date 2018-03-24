“Buddy” Theobald, loving dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2018.
Buddy was born on July 20, 1928, in Galveston to Elizabeth and Louis Theobald. He worked for Southwestern Bell as a switchman where he met the love of his life, Aleen Kimling. They wed on July 15, 1950. Through their union they had five children: Terry Theobald (wife Cheri), Carol Sonnenburg (husband Mike Dowdy), Daniel Theobald, Louis Theobald, and Lisa Friend (husband Larry).
Buddy began his employment at SWB when he was 17 years old and retired in April of 1985. During his employment at SWB, he was given the nickname “Skeeter” which stayed with him throughout his life. He was very active in the union and led in a strike against SWB wearing shirts that said, “Ma Bell is a pig.” He was president of the Telephone Credit Union for several years, active with the Telephone Pioneers, and a member of the Elk’s club. After his retirement he enjoyed woodworking and built cribs and stools for each of his grandchildren. Dad and Mom volunteered many hours at the Salvation Army and enjoyed traveling with friends. They traveled up the east and west coast and enjoyed every minute together. After Mom’s passing, Dad volunteered at Mainland Hospital.
Dad loved his family more than anything and celebrated with them on every occasion. He loved and treasured all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Dad always had a smile on his face and you could see the sparkle in his eyes when he was with his family. He also enjoyed “stirring the pot” with them on occasion too to watch their reaction and then he would laugh. He enjoyed celebrating all of the holidays with family at his house. Easter was probably his favorite because there was always an egg or two hidden on him. He was always there for each one of us offering support and wisdom.
Dad’s “dash” was filled with love. He has 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren who were so blessed to have him in their lives. They loved and spoiled him at every opportunity!! He was loved by everyone that came in contact with him and everyone always commented that he always had a smile on his face.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his “little” brother Louis Irving Theobald and his nieces and nephews that he loved very much. A special thanks to the staff at Regent Care for their love and care of him.
Celebration will be at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, on Monday, March 26, from 5:30 pm to 8pm. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 27, at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2024 12th Ave in La Marque. A reception will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Dad is now reunited with the love of his life, Aleen. We love you so much Dad, until we meet again…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.