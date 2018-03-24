Doris C. Goodwin, 81, longtime resident of Texas City, passed away Saturday, March 17, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018 at Emken – Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, 2018 at Emken – Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Doris was born on May 9, 1936 in Brownwood, Texas to Britt and Christine Towery. She was very fortunate to have grown up in a Christian home. She met her husband, Paul Goodwin, in the fall of 1953. They wed on May 31, 1956 and enjoyed 42 years of marriage before the Lord called him home. She was a beloved teacher at Northside elementary for 30 years before retiring. A member of First Baptist Church of Texas City for 42 years, most of her positions there dealt with the children’s activities. This included the Fall Festival which was started by her and Paul in 1975. She was also director of Vacation Bible School activities, and had a staff appreciation that was church wide.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband.
Survivors include her children, Chris Decker, Jim Goodwin, Beth Bayne, and Jackie Gaitan. Six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
