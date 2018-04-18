Charlotte Ann Harris, 67, passed away Saturday, April 14th 2018.
Charlotte was born March 22nd, 1951, in Corpus Christi Texas. She graduated from Moody Highschool in Corpus in June of 1968, and then attended Texas A&I, now Texas A&M and majored in English, she obtained a Master’s degree in secondary education in 1972.
Charlotte taught school from 1972 to 1985 in Corpus Christi ISD. She also organized and directed the student council and pep squad. In 1986 Charlotte changed careers and went to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Pardons and Paroles Division as a Parole Officer in Houston Texas, Austin Texas, Beaumont Texas, and Orange Texas until 1994. From 1994 to 2006 Charlotte worked as an Auditor for the IRS and as a Marketing Coordinator at Ambion Inc in Austin TX. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Houston Texas, she served as a Communion Steward and was active in Sunday School. Charlotte loved crossword puzzles, reading, fishing and watching Judge Judy.
She is survived by her sons Dennis Harris, and Douglas Harris, her daughter in law Angie Harris, her grandchildren Vanessa Harris, Deon Harris, Denise Harris, Darion Harris, Quincy Harris, Marley Harris, Halle Harris, her great grandchildren, Imani Williams, Taraji Williams, Angelo Williams, and Natalia Williams, her brothers (Bubba) Clarence Davis Jr and Curtis Davis, her sisters Sharon Stewart, Elnora Carter, Sylvia Hanna, Cathy Bennett, Alice Green, Joyce Davis, Linda Davis, Anita Taylor, Betty Davis, her sisters at heart Annie Harris, La Trelle Giles and Marsha Slatter, Her Aunt “Pumpkin” Joyce Satterwhite, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, Clarence Davis Sr and Lily Mae Davis, Brothers Clarence Carter, Lawrence Davis, Henry Davis, Odell Davis and her Grandmother “Nanny” Irene Miller.
Services will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, April 21st, at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas TX 77591.
Repast Celebration will be held at Windsor Estates Clubhouse, 2700 Gulf Freeway, Texas City TX 77591 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (food and drinks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.