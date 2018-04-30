Charles Hicks Middlebrooks,91, of The Woodlands, Texas, died April 26, 2018.
He was born in Homer, Louisiana on April 8, 1927. Charles graduated from Henderson State University in Arkansas.
He was married to Mary Tom Anderson on July 29,1950.
Charles worked in research in the chemical industry for Monsanto, Gulf States Asphalt and Grundy Industries of Illinois. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, and the American Standards for Testing and Materials. He received several United States patents for his research during this time.
He was a former member of First United Methodist Church in Dickinson where he taught Sunday School and served on various committees. He was an active member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church where he attended the Friendship Sunday School Class, Quest, and various Bible study classes.
Charles had many interests including gardening, restoration of antique clocks and woodworking.
He was proceeded in death by his father Forest and his mother Bertha Hicks, and sisters Charlotte Ray and Pat Strickland.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Tom Middlebrooks, his son Charles Thomas Middlebrooks and wife Darby, and grandson Samuel Thomas Middlebrooks. He was a man of integrity, devoted to his family and faithful to his friends.
Visitation will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, May 2nd, at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, with services at 11:00am in the Robb Chapel at the Woodlands United Methodist Church. Burial will be following the service at Forest Park Cemetery in The Woodlands.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Dickinson First United Methodist Church, or The Woodlands United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.