Josephine Swan
GALVESTON—Josephine Swan, 77 of Galveston died on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Mainland Funeral Home.
David Charles Muehe “Can”
BAYOU VISTA—David Charles Muehe “Can”, 73, of Bayou Vista, went to be with his heavenly father on Wednesday night May 30, 2018. Arrangements are pending at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Virginia Megale
TEXAS CITY—Virginia Megale, 87, of Texas City passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
