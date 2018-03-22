Funeral service for Vance Murphy will be held today at 6 p.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Pearland.
Funeral mass for Betty Broom will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service for Robert Sessum will be held today at 10 a.m. at Nassau Bay Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Clear Lake.
Funeral services for Owen Groves will be held today at 10 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Funeral services for Maxine Vicks will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Barbours Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.