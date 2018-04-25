GALVESTON—The family of Otis M. “Jabo” Muse invites you to share with them at a life celebration service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to service.
Otis was born November 25, 1947, in Galveston to the union of Ezekiel, Jr. and Willia Kittling Muse. He graduated from Central High School in 1966 and worked for the City of Galveston Refuse Department starting as a truck driver and retiring as Superintendent after 30 years of service.
Otis was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Rodell and James Calvin Muse; and one grandson, CJ Sharpless.
“Jabo” received his call into eternal rest on April 24, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center.
He leaves 42 years of beautiful memories with this wife, Thomasene Muse; daughter, Rhonda James Warner of Texas City, TX; sons, Eli Antoine, Jr. (Demetrius) of Spring, TX, and Anthony Antoine, Sr. of Galveston; sisters, Mattie M. Muse and Avis Jean Muse; brother, Ezekiel Muse III; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
