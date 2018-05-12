Paul “Buster” Wayne Malone, 75, of Katy, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. Buster was born in Longview, Texas on August 27, 1942 to Ruby and Paul Malone. He was a lifelong resident of Texas, spending many years in Friendswood and working for the family business in Texas City until he retired. Paul was an avid supporter of 4-H, FFA, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and Galveston County Fair & Rodeo serving as a committeeman and President in the 1980’s. He loved reading and spoiling his Chihuahua Bibi.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul Malone and wife Linda Malone; his mother, Ruby Sanders and husband Jim Sanders.
He is survived by his children Michael Malone of Katy, TX; Misty Malone-Beuses and husband Daniel A. Beuses of Richmond, TX; his grandchildren, Jacquelyn Spilman and husband Gary Spilman of Seabrook, TX; Natalie Silva of Houston, TX; Daniel E. Beuses who is currently attending Baylor University; his great grandson, Easton Wayne Spilman, who proudly carries his middle name; Step son Derek Dipuccio, and wife Kristal Dipuccio, and their children Kamryn and Kelsey Dipuccio. Paul is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Malone Call, Nancy Collins and Cathy Davidson; and his brothers, Arthur Malone and Danny Malone.
Paul had a big heart and will be missed by many friends and family. He will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Funeral Cemetery in Webster, Texas. A gathering will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galveston County Fair & Rodeo or Fort Bend Women’s Center.
