A memorial service for George Prill will be held today at 2 p.m. at Boutwells Landing (Swanson Chapel), 5600 Norwich Pkwy, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
Funeral services for Emily Bonnette will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Funeral services for Larry Plasek will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Funeral Mass for Marie Boussion will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Malloy and Son Funeral Home.
